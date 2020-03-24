Obituary: Martha Mae Shipley (Johnson)
Martha Mae Shipley (Johnson) passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20th 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. Born on January 21st, 1935 in Duncan, Arizona to Henry and Mary Johnson.
She was a 1952 graduate of Prescott High School and an active alumnus throughout her life. She coordinated high school reunions, raised money for college scholarships, and diligently worked to protect and maintain ‘P’ Mountain. She also volunteered her time at St. Vincent De Paul and the Smoki Museum. She operated the Watters Garden Center in Prescott from 1965 to 1973, and loved to garden and grow flowers. She managed the Horseman’s Cafeteria at Turf Paradise in Phoenix from 1982 to 1992.
Along with her husband Frank Shipley, she was the manager of the restaurant and bar at Antelope Hills Golf Course from 1993 to 1999, and lived the last 25 years of her life off the 11th hole of the South Course. Martha is survived by her husband, Frank, her two children, Diane Oviedo and Tim Duck (from her first husband, Gene Duck), three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, with one great-grandchild on the way, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. A scholarship is being set-up in her name.
Information provided by survivors.
- Yavapai County coronavirus testing slow, but governor promises kits
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 16, 2020
- Prescott Valley has plan in place to deal with COVID-19 pandemic
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 17, 2020
- Town of Chino Valley enacts emergency measures to fight coronavirus
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 17, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: 18 confirmed cases in Arizona; zero in Yavapai County
- Prescott community leaders address coronavirus
- Printable: The President's Coronavirus Guidelines for America
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: