Update: Yavapai County now at 4 known cases of COVID-19; state up to 326

According to Yavapai County Community Health Services, there are now 326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the state of Arizona, up from 235 just 24 hours earlier, a press release stated Tuesday.

In Yavapai County, there are now four known cases of the coronavirus, with the fourth coming out of Sedona, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services spokesperson Terri Farneti on Tuesday.

CASES

Maricopa is up to 199 cases, Pima 42, Pinal 22, Coconino 18, Navajo 32, Apache 4, Yavapai 4, Graham 2, and Yuma 2. 102 tests have been provided in Yavapai County with 85 negative, and 14 pending.

TESTING

Not everyone will be tested, Farneti said Tuesday.

People everywhere want to know if they are infected with the coronavirus. Testing in the United States isn’t able to keep up with the demand, and that goes for Arizona as well.

As manufacturing of test collection kits increases over the next several weeks testing will become more readily available to those at highest risk.

Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19.

These people who may be at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness, includes:

-Older adults

-People who have serious underlying medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

-Symptoms – Cough, fever, tiredness, difficulty breathing (severe cases)

People may be sick with the virus for 1-14 days before developing symptoms. If you start developing symptoms, please stay home and call your healthcare provider for screening and possible testing.

Questions to assess risk include: What symptoms are you experiencing? Have you done any recent travel? Have you recently been exposed to a confirmed or suspected case?

Members of the public who simply walked by an infected individual or spent less than 10 minutes with the case are not considered to be at risk based on CDC guidelines.

WHAT SHOULD WE DO?

-Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits;

-Do not visit or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance;

-Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface;

-Avoid touching your face;

-Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow; and

-Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible including your phone.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Gov. Doug Ducey’s office offered their latest recommendations for Arizona residents during this coronavirus pandemic:

-All bars, movie theaters, and gyms in Arizona are to close;

-All restaurants in Arizona are required to provide dine-out options only;

-Halt all elective surgeries in the state of Arizona;

-If someone in your family has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home and contact your medical provider;

-Expiration dates on Arizona driver licenses are delayed;

-State-wide closures of Arizona schools through Friday, April 10, 2020;

-Recommendations to cancel or postpone mass gatherings of 10 or more people; and

-Recommend telework and other alternatives when available.

For more information from Yavapai County Community Health Services, visit www.yavapai.us/chs.

CONTACT

The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information, resources and guidance.

For the COVID-19 hotline, dial 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

For COVID-19 information in Spanish, visit azdhs.gov/COVID-19.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

