Adoption Spotlight, March 25, 2020: Neva

Abigail is creative and enjoys arts and crafts - especially making slime. She dreams of having a family where she can be a role model for other children.

Aaron is athletic and likes playing football, basketball and soccer or simply going for a walk. He is easy to talk to and opens up quickly, especially over a great slice of pizza.

Meet courageous, loving, silly Alexis. He loves singing songs by his favorite band, Maroon 5, talking on the phone with his friends and making people laugh. He also has a fondness for cowboy boots and blazers.

Angel is an old soul at heart and loves watching old school action movies like Godzilla and King Kong. He is fascinated by science and dreams of being a paleontologist someday.

Anthony, Yesenia, Leilani and Soldado. Anthony is the shy one in the group, but he loves making his siblings laugh. Yesenia is the protector of the group and loves to draw. Leilani enjoys spending time with her siblings and friends and loves helping other people. Soldado is the energetic, silly one out of the bunch with a contagious smile and laugh. They dream of being in a forever home where they can all be together.

Ashley's bubbly personality makes her a blast to be around. She has a variety of talents and passions: She excels in reading, her favorite subject is math, she is an artist (absolutely loves to color), she has a ton of energy, and she loves running around playing games.

Carlos loves to be outside and likes to splash in the pool. He also enjoys helping with chores around the house - especially if there is a vacuum involved.

Daisy, Angel, Michael and Steve absolutely love spending time together and can't imagine a life apart. They hope to share their abundant love with a forever family that will welcome them all into their home.

Dakota (a.k.a. DJ) is an intelligent, creative, active boy with quite the sense of humor and a huge personality. He dreams of becoming an inventor and joining the Marines when he grows up.

Darryl is an energetic, curious young man who loves to play outside. He has a sentimental spirit and genuinely cares about the happiness of others. He also has a sweet tooth - especially for chocolate ice cream.

David is a genuine, helpful, playful young man who is full of energy and compassion. He loves sports and dreams of being a Major League Baseball pitcher. David would love a forever family that likes to go on outings, play sports, and make his favorite food - carne asada.

Hayden is an active, clever boy with a great sense of humor. He tries his hardest at school and enjoys challenging himself academically with new books, games and puzzles. Hayden is also a voracious reader, spending most of his free time reading and re-reading his favorite books.

Jacob has a great sense of humor and loves drawing pictures, watching YouTube videos and collecting cool images of his favorite cartoon characters. His favorite show is PJ Masks and his favorite movie is Kung Fu Panda 2. Jacob is full of creativity and loves to write stories about his favorite characters.

Jaiden is an energetic, charming boy who loves soccer and dogs — especially puppies. In his free time, he likes to play Legos and dreams of going to Legoland someday.

Jason and Brian are identical twins, but Jason likes to point out he is older by two minutes. They are both bright, inquisitive boys who like to joke and laugh. One is a little more country and the other is a little more rock 'n' roll.

With his incredible imagination, Jayden is bound to be the world's greatest movie director when he grows up. He loves video games and playing outdoors. Jayden is a tenderhearted, outgoing boy who would love to be part of a forever family.

Whether he is playing a game of UNO or drawing pictures, Jeramyâ€™s personality shines through. He loves playing and showing off his toys â€" especially his Ninja Turtles and Ninjago Legos.

Kaelin is a fun, playful, active child who loves sports — especially football, baseball, basketball and wrestling. He plays on a community flag football team as a linebacker and enjoys collecting NBA and NFL player cards.

Kannon is a natural leader who loves to include others and believes in teamwork. His favorite TV show is Impractical Jokers, which goes right along with one of his best personality traits â€" his ability to make others smile and laugh.

Lashaw is a charming, caring young man with an easy-going personality. His hobbies include writing music, playing sports and living life to its fullest by trying new things.

Kasumy is a cheerful, creative, thoughtful girl who loves playing board games, being outside and collecting unique coins. Her perfect day would be eating at Peter Piper Pizza and going to the zoo with friends.

Mina is an active, happy child who loves animals and once helped raise a chick she got for Easter. She also enjoys riding her bike, jumping on the trampoline and having Nerf gun wars. Mina would love to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

Nelly will amaze you with her confidence, determination and perseverance. She enjoys puzzles, word searches, the Disney Channel, music, dancing and physical fitness. Nelly also has a passion for the arts.

Neva is a sweet, outgoing young lady. Her favorite subject in school is English and she is currently reading Romeo and Juliet. Neva would love a forever family who shares her Christian faith and love for animals.

Nicole is outgoing, smart, athletic and a real go-getter. Her favorite subject in school is math. She is currently learning calculus. She is interested in computer engineering, physics and student council. When Nicole has down time, she enjoys reading, skateboarding and playing sports with friends.

Nieghjaya is a mature young lady with a beautiful soul. Once you get to know her, you see her goofy side, too! She likes to stay active and participates in basketball, soccer and dance. Nieghjaya excels in school and is taking several advanced classes.

Tony and Jessica are fun-loving siblings who love hanging out together. Jessica is a fast learner who likes math and enjoys riding the bus to school every day. Tony likes math and P.E. and… lunch If he had three wishes, Tony would wish for a billion dollars, unlimited video games and 1,000 Pokemon cards. They both dream of a forever home with unconditional love.

Tyree's perfect day would include driving fast cars, playing basketball, rollerblading, and going swimming afterward — and a dinner of macaroni and cheese at The Golden Corral.