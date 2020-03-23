Yavapai County emergency proclamation extended for 60 days

Yavapai County has now extended its emergency proclamation for two months, and has announced that Board of Supervisors’ meetings will not be available for in-person citizen participation for the next three months.

On Monday, March 23, the Board of Supervisors ratified the emergency proclamation, signed by Chairman Craig Brown on March 19, and voted to extend the proclamation for another 60 days.

Board Counsel Martin Brennan pointed out that the authority granted in an Emergency Proclamation comes from Arizona Revised Statute 26-311, which states:

“If an emergency is declared pursuant to subsection A, the mayor or the chairman of the board of supervisors shall, during such emergency, govern by proclamation and shall have the authority to impose all necessary regulations to preserve the peace and order of the city, town or unincorporated areas of the county, including but not limited to:

Imposition of curfews in all or portions of the political subdivision. Ordering the closing of any business. Closing to public access any public building, street or other public place. Calling upon regular or auxiliary law enforcement agencies and organizations within or without the political subdivision for assistance. Notifying the constitutional officers that the county office for which they are responsible may remain open or may close for the emergency.”

In addition, a news release from the county stated: “To protect the health and safety of the citizens of Yavapai County, Chairman Brown has determined that the Board of Supervisors meetings will not be available to in-person citizen participation for the next 90 days. Each meeting is available to view online at: www.Yavapai.us/meetings.”

At least 24 hours prior to each meeting, citizens may send comments regarding current agenda items to: ClerkofBoard.Web@yavapai.us to be read into the record.

In order to slow down the progression of the COVID-19 virus, the Board of Adjustments and Planning & Zoning meetings have also been canceled during the next 90 days.

Brown said the county also plans to shut down its county buildings to the public, starting on Monday, March 30. A list of telephone numbers will be posted on the entrance doors to let people know who to contact for county business, Brown said.

— The Daily Courier