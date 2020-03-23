OFFERS
Watch: Gov. Ducey clarifies businesses, operations deemed 'essential'

Originally Published: March 23, 2020 5:22 p.m.

Governor Doug Ducey, Arizona Health Director Dr. Cara Christ Share COVID-19 Update by Governor Doug Ducey

Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ held a briefing today to share updates on COVID-19.

The Governor announced the issuance of an Executive Order clarifying businesses and operations deemed “essential” by the state and providing certainty to business owners, employees and families.

The executive order outlines “essential services” to include:

  • Health care and public health operations, including hospitals, public health entities, distributors of personal protective equipment and biotechnology companies;
  • Human services operations, including those that provide services for the elderly, those with developmental disabilities, foster and adoption children and the homeless;
  • Infrastructure operations, including food production, utility operators, construction and internet providers;
  • Government functions, including first responders, emergency management personnel, 911 operators, child protection staff, welfare providers and more;
  • Business operations, including grocery and medicine providers, outdoor recreation;
  • Organizations that provide charitable and social services, including religious and secular non-profit organizations and food banks;
  • Media organizations, including newspaper, television, radio and other media services;
  • Gas stations and other transportation-related businesses;
  • Financial institutions, including banks and credit unions;
  • Hardware and supply stores;
  • Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, cleaning, sanitation, HVAC and security staff;
  • Mail, post, shipping and logistics;
  • Education institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, universities and research entities;
  • Laundry services;
  • Restaurants for consumption off-premises;
  • Supplies distributors that enable telework and work from home and those that supply essential businesses;
  • Transportation, including airlines, taxis, and ride-sharing;
  • Home-based and care services, including for seniors and those with developmental disabilities;
  • Residential facilities and shelters, including those for children, seniors or at-risk populations;
  • Professional services, including legal, real estate and accounting services;
  • Day care centers for employees exempted though the order;
  • Manufacturers, distribution and producers of supply chain-critical products;
  • Hotels and motels;
  • And funeral services.

The order allows individuals and entities to utilize teleworking to complete essential services.

He also issued an Executive Order implementing an Enhanced Surveillance Advisory that will accelerate tracking of COVID-19 cases and strengthen the Arizona Department of Health Services’ ability to respond to the outbreak.

Last week, the Arizona Department of Health Services issued updated guidance related to dining establishments, child care providers, nursing homes, and additional social distancing measures. The guidance, which aligns with recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recommends canceling or postponing gatherings of 10 or more people.

View the executive order at this link.

