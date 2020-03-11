OFFERS
Update: Amount of people seeking care for flu-like illness increasing

In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. (John Minchillo/AP)

In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. (John Minchillo/AP)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 23, 2020 5:40 p.m.

The CDC’s latest FluView report (March 8 – 14) shows the level of lab-confirmed flu is still elevated, but is decreasing, while the amount of people seeking care for flu-like illness is increasing. This could be due to more people with respiratory symptoms seeking care, possibly because of COVID-19. CDC is working to modify existing flu and other surveillance systems to monitor COVID-19.

It is important people stay informed about how to keep both the flu and COVID-19 from spreading. That means regular hand-washing, getting a flu shot and staying home from work or school when sick. There have been 29,459 confirmed cases of the flu in Arizona, and 579 confirmed cases of the flu in Yavapai County. There currently 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County, and 235 cases in Arizona.

Social Distancing is a Priority

Social distancing is a way for people who are not ill to limit or avoid contact with viruses that cause illness such as pandemic flu by spreading easily from person to person. Learning about and practicing social distancing can help you, your family, and community delay or reduce the impact of a pandemic.

What you can do AT HOME

• When ill, avoid contact with people, even your family, as much as possible.

• When ill, keep your children home from school.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes.

• Clean your hands frequently.

• Keep a distance of 6 feet from others when possible.

What you can do ABOUT WORK

• Stay home from work if you are ill.

• Do not return to work for at least 48 hours after your last fever.

• Work from home if possible.

• Use email, conference calls or video conferencing instead of face-to-face meetings when possible.

• Carry your lunch and eat away from others.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes.

• Clean your hands and work surfaces (phones, headsets and keyboards) frequently.

• Keep a distance of 6 feet from others when possible.

What you can do IN YOUR COMMUNITY

• Plan home entertainment that limits contact with others.

• Avoid public gatherings such as movies, concerts, and church or community meetings when possible.

• Shop at non-peak times.

• Avoid public transportation or travel during non-peak hours.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes.

• Clean your hands frequently.

• Keep a distance of 6 feet from others when possible.

The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open 8-5 Monday-Friday to answer questions, provide local resources, and latest updates. Just call 928-442-5103. Please visit the Yavapai County Health Services website www.yavapai.us/chs and Facebook page for important health-related updates.

2-1-1 COVID-19 Hotline - The line will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day of the week and can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 while an individual is located in Arizona. More information can also be found at www.211arizona.org/covid-19

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

