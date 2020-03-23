Prescott closes park/trailhead restrooms over COVID-19 concerns
Originally Published: March 23, 2020 6:11 p.m.
The City of Prescott will be closing all public restrooms at all trails, parks, lakes and playgrounds, effective today, March 24.
A March 23 news release from the city notes that these venues remain open, and parking fees are waived. “However, citizens are urged not to convene, in groups larger than 10 people, and to practice social distancing measures at all times,” it adds.
More information about city services is available at: www.Prescott-AZ.Gov.
Information provided by the City of Prescott.
