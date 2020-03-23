Health officials: There are 235 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona

Although Yavapai County stayed at three known cases of COVID-19, there are now 235 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Arizona, up from 152 just 24 hours earlier, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services spokesperson Terri Farneti on Monday morning.

Maricopa County is up to 139 cases, while Pima has 24, Pinal 17, Coconino 17, Navajo 25, Apache four, Graham two and Yuma one.

A total of 101 tests have been provided in Yavapai County with 84 negative and 14 pending.

HOTLINE

The line will respond to calls in English and Spanish and will provide important information, including:

-How to prepare for and prevent COVID-19 spread;

-Testing information for COVID-19;

-What populations are at higher risk from the COVID-19;

-What to do if an individual gets sick;

-COVID-19 and animals; and

-And a list of websites with accurate, reliable and up-to-date information.

The line will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the week and can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 while an individual is located in Arizona. More information can also be found at 211arizona.org/covid-19.

TESTING

Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ met this week with representatives from the Translational Genomics Research Institute, Banner Health, Sonora Quest and Mayo Clinic to discuss efforts to expand public lab testing capacity for COVID-19.

They also talked about establishing mobile and drive-through testing sites across the state, the governor's office said.

Banner Health, Arizona's largest health system, is launching drive-thru COVID-19 testing for prescreened patients at four sites, three in Phoenix and one in Tucson beginning today.

Patients will not need a doctor's order, but they will need to speak by phone with a Banner clinician before being scheduled for a testing appointment.

The addition of the Banner sites is expected to broaden testing in Arizona. Many Arizonans have complained about having COVID-19 symptoms but say they've been unable to get a test. The availability of testing has been an obstacle for some clinicians, too.

We will update on clinics in Yavapai County, once we receive confirmation of date/time.

Check out the CDC’s Coronavirus Self-Checker to assess your symptoms.

TRAVELERS

If you traveled to China or other areas currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, you should:

-Avoid contact with others.

-Do not travel while sick.

-Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

-Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol immediately after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

-If you need to seek medical care, before going to your doctor’s office, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

-Discuss travel to China with your healthcare provider. Older adults and travelers with chronic medical conditions may be at risk for more severe disease.

CONTACT INFO

For more information about this event or any of the Yavapai County Community Health Services, please contact Terri Farneti at 928-442-5596 or email terri.farneti@yavapai.us.

-For COVID-19 information in Spanish, see www.azdhs.gov/COVID-19

Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center is operational;

-Yavapai County Emergency Phone bank open Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.-5:00p.m. Call 928-442-5103;

-Governor established a COVID-19 Hotline administered by 211 Arizona and the Crisis Response Network.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.