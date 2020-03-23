Fire department updates: Keep emergency exits open, CAFMA limits office access

Keep emergency exits open

In light of the recent events related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prescott Fire Department would like to remind everyone to ensure that they keep their emergency exits open and passable. Across the country businesses and multifamily apartment buildings are trying to limit access to one controlled point of entry. Some have locked emergency exits with a chain and lock. Please know this is a violation of code, and is dangerous to occupants in the event there is a need for evacuation. Blocking emergency exits also provides challenges to the Emergency Service organizations, delaying our timely response to those in need.

- Prescott Fire Department

CAFMA suspends in-person access to office

Out of an abundance of caution, and in an effort to protect citizens and our employees from the potential spread of COVID-19, the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority has suspended in-person access to our administrative office.

CAFMA has put in place processes to assist the public in completing Fire Authority business in the most efficient way possible. All departments will be available via telephone and email. The administration can be reached at 928-772-7711.

Please check the following resources for the latest and most accurate information and recommendations:

• CDC Website on Coronavirus - http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/

• CDC Travel Notices - https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/warning/novel-coronavirus-china

• Yavapai County Health Services - http://www.yavapai.us/CHS

• Arizona Department of Health Services - https://www.azdhs.gov/

- Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority