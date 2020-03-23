All signs point to Tokyo Olympics being postponed
Olympics
EDDIE PELLS Associated Press
Originally Published: March 23, 2020 8:24 p.m.
Most Read
- COVID-19 Update: 18 confirmed cases in Arizona; zero in Yavapai County
- Yavapai County coronavirus testing slow, but governor promises kits
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2020
- Prescott Valley has plan in place to deal with COVID-19 pandemic
- Town of Chino Valley enacts emergency measures to fight coronavirus
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 17, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 15, 2020
- Potent midweek storm bringing rain, snow to Northern Arizona
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: