Prescott City Council to give COVID-19 updates
With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to unfold, the Prescott City Council is set to discuss updates regarding the situation at its 3 p.m. meeting Tuesday, March 24.
Part of the discussion will center on the videos Mayor Greg Mengarelli is putting out on his Facebook page, said Community Outreach manager John Heiney. The page is facebook.com/prescottmayor.
“The mayor is trying to do a video on social media at least once a day,” Heiney said, noting the videos and their scripts will be posted on the City of Prescott Facebook page, facebook.com/cityofprescott.
Also included in the discussion will be information about the county establishing a hotline, he said. That number is 928-442-5103. The discussion will have information on business and employee assistance too.
Another item on the agenda is a development agreement with Chamberlain Development for the realignment and widening of Willow Creek Road, which Heiney said has been in front of council several times.
“There’s a road within that development area that needs to be straightened out,” Heiney said. “It’s kind of got an awkward curve right now.”
Realigning and widening the road will help commercial development in the area, he said.
Council will also look at City Contract 2020-172 with Capital Improvements, LLC for the Cliff Rose Subdivision Water Main Replacement Project. Heiney said it is part of ongoing improvements, and council is basically approving the expenditure. Money for the project is coming from the city’s water fund and not the general fund.
Other items on the agenda include the legislative update, approval of the minutes for the Tuesday, March 10 special meeting/executive session and voting meeting, approval of acceptance of a donation from the Harold James Foundation for the purchase of a screen and projection equipment for Free Family Movie Nights at Ken Lindley Park, approval of a city contract with CentralSquare Technologies for TriTech Inform RMS Software Implementation, approval of a final plat for phase five of Antelope Crossings PAD and approval of a city contracts to Fann Contracting, Inc for the Corsair Avenue Extension Project, an amendment to a city contract with Lyon Engineering & Surveying Inc. for Post Design Services and approval of night work.
CLOSED MEETINGS
As a reminder, Heiney said, City Council meetings are currently held without an audience until further notice. Residents are urged to watch meetings online via Facebook Live at facebook.com/cityofprescott, by live streaming on www.prescottmediacenter.org, by live streaming on the city’s website, prescott.12milesout.com/live-video, or watching on Sparklight Channel 64 public access channel.
Members of the public can submit comments related to items on the agenda through the city’s website at www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/leadership/speaker-request-form. The form must be submitted by noon on the day of the meeting.
