Guns, ammo selling fast in the Prescott area

PRESCOTT — Local gun sales definitely aren’t suffering from coronavirus closures.

While many people are hoarding hygiene items and food, gun owners are getting prepped in their own way. Gun stores across Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley are seeing record sales of firearms and ammunition. Small arms, shotguns and their respective ammo are the hottest items topping sales. Shops are seeing a high rate of Phoenix metro-area shoppers, first-time buyers and a crashed FBI background check system.

The bustle of customers could be heard over the phone while Jim Marnell, owner of Bucky O’Neill Guns, answered questions from both The Daily Courier and his customers.

Handguns, mainly .9 mm, and short-barreled home-defense shotguns are flying off the shelves as is .9 mm and other handgun ammunition, shotgun shells and .223/5.56 rounds for AR-15s. The sales have increased quickly over the past week and stock is running out.

“I can’t give you a percentage because this is all happening so fast,” Marnell said.

He didn’t want to quote prices, and said customers can expect a long wait for guns and ammo to return to his shelves, probably months. The overwhelmed online background check system was making purchases more difficult.

“I can’t even log in,” Marnell said.

Thanks to the prerequisite background check, customers with an Arizona Concealed Weapons Permit (CCW) can buy and take the firearm straight home from the gun store. Anyone else will have to wait for the FBI system to catch up.

Marnell had to cut the phone interview short because of the influx of customers but finally caught a break toward the end of Saturday’s business hours. He would restock shelves, but there’s nothing to restock. He did offer some advice from behind the tables set up at the door to keep the earlier flood of customers at bay.

“Wash your hands,” he said.

People aren’t desperate to sell their guns just yet, but Yavapai Pawn owner Jim Tibbetts suspects minds will change as layoffs and closures continue.

“I wouldn’t be surprised [if] they start coming in the next few weeks,” he said.

Sales of handguns and shotguns for home defense have risen slightly. Yavapai Pawn doesn’t sell much ammo, at least not enough to notice any significant increase. Guns and jewelry are the highest pawn and sale items, and Tibbetts hasn’t noticed any significant changes.

Dave Mazy, owner of Mazy’s gun store in Chino Valley, is among the dealers keeping check on the swarm of Phoenicians who’ve depleted their supply of guns and ammo. He’s metering out what he sells and tries to keep it local. People are driving up from Phoenix to buy what they can only to return to the Valley and sell at a higher price.

“We’re not going to let that happen,” Mazy said.

He answered a rapid set of questions during the two-minute phone interview while firmly declaring he’s seen six months of customers in the last four days. His biggest sales are handgun and 5.56 ammo and people are grabbing it as fast as they can. The store isn’t necessarily backlogged because everything is selling faster than it can keep up.

“What we got is what you get,” Mazy said.

Prescott Shooting Range and Gun Club owners Pete and Val Fowler were also experiencing problems with the FBI background check system during the frantic shopping day.



“It’s so overloaded right now with everyone rushing to buy guns,” he said.

The shop specializes in sales, an indoor firing range and firearm safety classes. The Fowlers already have steady booking and now they’re staggering classes to comply with Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of keeping groups to a minimum. Pete always tries to keep the classes small to accommodate proper training, but has slimmed down to 10 people including an instructor and two range safety officers.

He preaches safety and responsibility, and with the gun buy craze, he wants to see people get the right fit and training for a gun. Fowler highly recommends at least a one-hour private session before purchase. Hand size, body mass and the undeniable lure of packing heat can all factor in to the right buy and training.

“Guns can be expensive,” he said. “We want customers to have the right feeling of safety, security and familiarization.”

Responsibility is the key element in purchase, training and handling of a firearm.

“This is a decision hopefully not made in the context of panic,” said Yavapai County Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn, “but in light of an understanding regarding the personal responsibilities that come with the use of a firearm with personal protection.”

YCSO strongly recommends one of the many firearm safety courses available in the area. These courses include a basic overview of laws pertaining to civilian use of deadly force.

Extra attentiveness should be taken if the gun is to be taken into a family environment.

“Kids are curious about guns,” said D’Evelyn. “Don’t let their firearm education come from TV or video games.”

“Tools, NOT Toys” is the mantra YCSO uses in firearm education for kids in schools throughout the county. Families that shoot together are more prepared for firearm use strategies. All family members should be how to safely handle a gun, including what to do if there is a shooting accident at home.

For more information on firearm education and CCW training visit www.azdps.gov.

There are more than 30 gun stores and pawn shops in the Quad Cities, including corporate dealers such as Walmart and Big 5 (whose corporate offices couldn’t be reached before press time). Not all could be reached for comment, but from the exhausted tone of owners contacted and background chatter of customers over the phone, sales don’t look to slow soon.

Insight Firearms Shooting Center’s owners were unavailable to make a statement. High Country Guns & Knives declined to comment.