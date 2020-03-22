Gov. Ducey announces COVID-19 hotline
PHOENIX — Today, March 22, 2020, Governor Doug Ducey announced the launch of a new statewide COVID-19 Hotline through $2 million in funding provided by the Arizona Department of Economic Security. The hotline is administered by 2-1-1 Arizona and the Crisis Response Network and will offer an entry point to field questions and concerns from Arizona residents about COVID-19.
“As we continue to combat COVID-19 in Arizona, we want to ensure the public has access to resources needed to stay safe and healthy,” said Governor Ducey. “With this hotline launch, Arizonans can get important COVID-19 related information in English and Spanish by simply dialing 2-1-1. We will continue to work closely with our partners throughout the state to ensure Arizonans can easily reach important information and stay healthy. My sincere thanks to 2-1-1 Arizona, the Crisis Response Network and everyone working to share life-saving information and prevent the spread of this outbreak.”
“We are deeply honored that the Governor’s Office and other state agencies have asked us to partner with them in the creation of this new COVID-19 Hotline to aid the residents of our state during the Coronavirus crisis,” said President and CEO of Crisis Response Network Justin Chase. “With calls coming through our 2-1-1 Arizona program, we look forward to fulfilling our company’s mission of inspiring hope in those we serve during these trying times.”
The hotline is a result of a partnership between 2-1-1 Arizona, the Crisis Response Network, the Governor’s Office, the Arizona Department of Economic Security and the Arizona Department of Health Services. The line will respond to calls in English and Spanish and will provide important information and a list of websites with accurate, reliable and up-to-date information.
The line will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the week and can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 while an individual is located in Arizona.
Information provided by the Governor's office.
