OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, March 22
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fundraising starts for Yavapai County fallen officer memorial

An effort is underway to fund the construction of a fallen officer memorial destined for the Yavapai County courthouse plaza in Prescott. (Courier, file)

An effort is underway to fund the construction of a fallen officer memorial destined for the Yavapai County courthouse plaza in Prescott. (Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 22, 2020 8:03 p.m.

An effort is underway to fund the construction of a fallen officer memorial destined for the Yavapai County courthouse plaza in Prescott.

Earlier this year, the Yavapai County Law Enforcement Memorial Committee was authorized to erect such a memorial for those officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice for the citizens of Yavapai County.

Renowned western bronze artist and Prescott resident, Bill Nebeker, has agreed to create the bronze sculpture for the memorial.

It will feature an officer of the territorial era portrayed in a western style, with hat in hand, looking down in honor toward an empty pair of boots signifying the deceased officers.

Any law enforcement officer who was killed in the line of duty in Yavapai County will have their names engraved on a plaque next to the empty boots.

As part of the effort, the committee has vowed not to use taxpayer dollars for the memorial’s design or construction.

Members, instead, are asking the public to consider donating toward their goal of $80,000.

Donations can be made to an online Gofundme account found at https://bit.do/yavapaimemorial.

Checks may also be made out to the ‘Law Enforcement Memorial Fund’ and sent to the Sheriff’s Office at 255 E. Gurley St., Prescott, 86301.

“On behalf of those officers who have died in the line of duty, I would like to thank you for any financial help you may be able to provide,” said Scott Mascher, Yavapai County’s sheriff and a member of the committee.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Memorial to honor fallen peace officers OK’d for courthouse plaza
Fundraising efforts to pay for update to Veteran's Memorial underway
Hotshot memorial effort underway for Prescott's Courthouse Plaza
County board approves Prescott Courthouse site for peace officer memorial
Prescott pledges $50,000 toward courthouse Hotshot Memorial
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries