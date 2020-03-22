Fundraising starts for Yavapai County fallen officer memorial

An effort is underway to fund the construction of a fallen officer memorial destined for the Yavapai County courthouse plaza in Prescott.

Earlier this year, the Yavapai County Law Enforcement Memorial Committee was authorized to erect such a memorial for those officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice for the citizens of Yavapai County.

Renowned western bronze artist and Prescott resident, Bill Nebeker, has agreed to create the bronze sculpture for the memorial.

It will feature an officer of the territorial era portrayed in a western style, with hat in hand, looking down in honor toward an empty pair of boots signifying the deceased officers.



Any law enforcement officer who was killed in the line of duty in Yavapai County will have their names engraved on a plaque next to the empty boots.



As part of the effort, the committee has vowed not to use taxpayer dollars for the memorial’s design or construction.

Members, instead, are asking the public to consider donating toward their goal of $80,000.

Donations can be made to an online Gofundme account found at https://bit.do/yavapaimemorial.

Checks may also be made out to the ‘Law Enforcement Memorial Fund’ and sent to the Sheriff’s Office at 255 E. Gurley St., Prescott, 86301.



“On behalf of those officers who have died in the line of duty, I would like to thank you for any financial help you may be able to provide,” said Scott Mascher, Yavapai County’s sheriff and a member of the committee.