Chino Valley takes precautions for council meeting

The Town of Chino Valley will proceed with its 6 p.m. council meeting Tuesday, March 24, with modifications to the standard procedure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Information Officer Matt Santos.

Items on the agenda include a public hearing related to Chino Valley’s Tuesday, Aug. 4, primary election, proposition 45 alternative expenditure limitation, commonly known as Home Rule Option and consideration and possible action to adopt a resolution approving a call of election for fall 2020. The agenda and full packet information can be found at www.chinoaz.net/agendacenter

The Chino Valley Town Council is committed to promoting social distancing to slow the potential spread and exposure of the coronavirus or other communicable diseases as well as continue to abide by open meeting laws. To protect the health and safety of the mayor and council, town staff and the public, the following protocols are requested to be followed:

• Do not enter town hall or council chambers if you feel ill, have reason to believe you have been exposed to anyone who is or may be ill or have concerns with contracting any communicable disease.

• If you plan to attend the meeting in person at town hall, 202 N. Highway 89, please practice social distancing guidelines in relation to other people in the council chambers.

• Follow all the best practices that have been recommended by the CDC including washing hands or using hand sanitizer upon entering the building, maintaining social distancing of 6 feet, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, cover all coughs or sneezes with a tissue, then immediately place tissue in the trash.

Provisions have been made for remote viewing and/or listening to the entire meeting with participation available for the public hearing.

• The meeting may be viewed on Access TV channel 57 and the public may simultaneously participate via phone, which is also available as an audio option.

• Dial either 1-888-788-0099 or 1-877-853-5247, both of which are toll-free.

• When prompted, enter the Webinar ID: 816 934 453 then the # button.

• If prompted to enter a participant ID, press the # button.

• If you wish to speak when the public hearing is opened enter *9.

• When you hear the prompt “you are unmuted” state your name clearly (spelling is recommended) state whether you are a town resident and proceed with your question or comment.

• Video Conferencing through “Zoom Webinar.”

• Go to https://zoom.us/s816934453.

• Join meeting as “attendee”

• Enter your email and name in the pop-up window.

• Click “Join Webinar.”

Information provided by the Town of Chino Valley.