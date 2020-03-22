Arizona MVD: Office appointments required; change to license expirations

In order to safely and efficiently serve customers during the ongoing health situation, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division will limit office visits to only those customers who need essential services that must be done in person.

Two-thirds of MVD services are available online, yet many of the nearly 12,000 daily customers statewide visit offices to process transactions that could be accomplished through ServiceArizona.com.

Beginning today, March 23, appointments will be required for any in-office services.

Walk-in customers will be directed to access services online or by phone, or if necessary, to make an appointment to return.

Authorized Third Party offices are not affected by this change and may have services available.

Additionally, in compliance with Governor Doug Ducey’s executive order of March 19, expiration dates for customers whose license or permit expires between March 1 and Sept. 1 have been ex-tended for six months.

MVD will automatically update affected customers’ motor vehicle records to reflect that change. Customers may also request a duplicate license through ServiceArizona.com, but this is optional.

“These extraordinary measures are needed because the safety of MVD customers and employees is our first priority,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen.

Beginning today, March 23, a new statewide customer service phone call-in system at 602-712-2700 will begin operations between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Customers may set up office appointments for essential services that cannot be done on the phone. But in the vast majority of cases, customers will be assisted with those services remotely.

A list of services that can be done entirely online can be found at ServiceArizona.com. Many transactions can also be done through the U.S. mail.

In many instances, the MVD staff member will help the customer access his or her AZ MVD Now ac-count to process some services. AZ MVD Now is a secure, personal account that is already available to all current MVD customers through ServiceArizona.com.

Among the transactions that must be conducted in MVD offices are first-time driver license services, including photos, road testing and some written testing, commercial driver license testing, and some out-of-state title services.

To make an appointment for these in-office services, please call 602-712-2700 Monday–Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Customers who already have a valid Arizona driver license or permit and a pho-to on file do not need to come to MVD in the majority of cases.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.