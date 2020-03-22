2nd death, 152 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona, Yavapai County health officials report

Arizona has seen its second death due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and 152 confirmed cases exist across the state, Yavapai County and state health officials reported Sunday morning, March 22.

Yavapai County has three confirmed cases, which is the same as on Saturday.

The statewide numbers (152) are up from 106 on Saturday. They are in the following counties: Maricopa is up to 81 cases, Pima 17, Pinal 16, Coconino 14, Navajo 13, Apache 3, Yavapai 3, Graham 2, and Yuma 1.

These numbers are according to www.azdhs.gov, and they do not add up to the total; health officials were not immediately available to explain why.

Across Arizona, 408 people have been tested, with 282 ruled out, 87 cases pending, the state reported Sunday morning.

Still operational is the Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center. The Emergency Phone bank will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., county officials stated. Call 928-442-5103; an after-hours hotline is also available 1-844-542-8201.

In an interview Saturday with The Daily Courier, Leslie Horton, director of the Yavapai County Community Health Services, said the first Prescott case is a senior citizen, and YCCHS is completing the investigation for anyone who may have had contact with them.

Further information on a second Sedona case will be forthcoming.

Providers doing testing for COVID-19 include:

• YRMC campuses;

• Thumb Butte Medical;

• Spectrum Healthcare – Prescott and Verde Valley;

• Northern Arizona Healthcare (VV Medical Center);

• Community Health Center of Yavapai (3 locations – PV, Prescott and Cottonwood)

• The Veterans Affairs campus in Prescott; and,

• Yavapai Pediatrics.

Clinics will screen people first to determine if their symptoms may be the flu, strep or something else; they also should have a referral from a doctor.

Other factors include people who are in high-risk categories, such as senior citizens. Horton said there is still a “severe shortage of swabs.” The more providers who can do testing the better off the communities will be.

“We do not have enough providers doing testing,” she said. “We are hindered here that not a lot of providers are doing testing.”

She added that the Verde Valley is very limited on testing, and likely why at least the first case was reportedly tested in Coconino County. Check out the CDC’s Coronavirus Self-Checker to assess your symptoms.

