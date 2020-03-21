Watch: Mayor Mengarelli Covid-19 update, March 21
Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli posted a COVID-19 video update on his Instagram page on Saturday, March 21. He provided updates about the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases locally and in the state. He also shared information about Governor Doug Ducey's executive order closing all bars, gyms and theaters in Yavapai County.
The Mayor has been posting regular video updates to help keep the public informed. You can see more of his videos at instagram.com/mayormengarelli.
See related story: Bars, gyms, theaters to close as Yavapai County follows Ducey’s COVID-19 orders
