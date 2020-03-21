Sharlot Hall Museum suspends public visits to 4-acre campus

Amid continuing concerns for public safety, the Sharlot Hall Museum will close public operations indefinitely beginning Sunday, March 22, according to Fred Veil, executive director.

“The effects of this global pandemic are here ...and local,” said Veil. “It is necessary to cease regular operations until the threat diminishes to a point where it is safe to resume normal, public activities.”

“Despite our strongest desires to remain open, our concern remains FIRST and foremost the health and safety of our visitors, volunteers and staff,” Veil added in announcing the temporary public closure of the four-acre campus.

“For weeks, both staff and volunteers have gone above ‘n’ beyond to keep the Museum a safe haven, with diligent efforts to clean and sanitize all public spaces,” said Veil.

“With the first confirmed case locally of the COVID-19 virus, the fluidity of our current status is simple. We share in this global catastrophe that has transformed life as we know it.”

“In this flash-flood of ever-changing news and public policy, we must exercise purposeful caution,” said Veil.



“Specifically and as the center of Prescott’s heritage and cultural history, we are modifying operations, suspending all public visits and gatherings, and postponing such public events as our lecture series and tours.”

Closure includes both Museum admissions and the Museum store. The Research Center will remain in operation, but closed to the public for onsite research. “Our Library staff will continue to provide online and phone support, and will respond to digital research requests,” said Veil.

The two lecture-series presentations for April are postponed to a future date, and staff is continuing to evaluate the planned Folk Arts Fair event (June 6) and Prescott Indian Art Market (June 20-21), added Veil.

“We are focused on positive, innovative ways to remain engaged in our Mission and solvent during this shared hardship,” said Veil, “and invite our friends, members, guests and staff to remember our frontier, pioneer heritage as we endure this challenging time.”

While the Museum’s physical facility may be closed, you’re invited to connect with us on social media and the web. All of our online research tools remain available, and Library staff can help with your research requests remotely.