Obituary: Susan Marie Corso

Susan Marie Corso was born in Omaha, Nebraska on October 18, 1948. She was taken from her family and friends much too soon. Susan passed unexpectedly on March 13, 2020. She was 71 years old.



Susan is survived by her husband and best friend, Samuel, her daughters Tina, Lisa and Samantha, her sister Margaret and brother Jim, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, seven nephews, and six nieces. Susan was preceded in death by her beloved son, Leif who passed on February 3, 1994, he was 19.

Susan lived in Denver, Colorado for 30 years and worked for the City and County of Denver. Susan retired in 1999 from her career and began enjoying her retirement years with Sam. They settled in Dewey, Arizona, where they have loved living for the past twenty-one years.



Susan’s passion was working out at CrossFit four times a week. She was an avid runner and successfully completed three Marathons and competed in numerous races over the years. Another activity Susan enjoyed was hiking. Her favorite hikes were in the Rocky Mountains and she was proud to have accomplished several 14,000-foot peaks. Susan also belonged to Alcoholics Anonymous, where she received invaluable support from her fellow members, she also supported and sponsored others. Susan could never help enough, and volunteered in every way possible. Most of all, Susan loved spending time with her family and friends.



Susan was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who cared for her loved ones unconditionally. She had an infectious and energetic personality which touched many hearts. She had a love for life. She brought joy and happiness to all those who had the pleasure of being around her. Susan’s family and friends will miss her dearly. We were all BLESSED to have her come into each one of our lives, teaching us love, kindness, understanding and forgiveness. Due to the current Corona virus situation, we intend to have a Celebration of Life for Susan in the summer months. The family would encourage you to use discretion with visitation. We look forward to the Celebration of Life where we can share our own special stories and experiences.

Viewing will be held at the Sunrise Funeral Home, in Prescott Valley, Monday March 23rd at 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Grave site service at Heritage Memorial Park, in Dewey, Monday March 23rd at 12:00 Noon.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

