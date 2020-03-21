Obituary: Shane Corbitt
Originally Published: March 21, 2020 8:17 p.m.
Shane Corbitt was born in Los Angeles in 1968 and died February 26, 2020, age 51. He is the beloved son of Richard and Erma “Johnnie” Corbitt of Prescott Valley, Arizona.
He is survived by his parents; a brother, Tim Corbitt of Utah and a sister, Susan Jones of Washington.
Shane was an Aeronautical Engineer, who graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1992. He was a private pilot.
We will celebrate Shane’s life at a later date.
Information provided by survivors.
Most Read
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally
- Public school districts close for 2 weeks in Prescott, Prescott Valley due to coronavirus threat; Chino Valley decision to come Sunday
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: 18 confirmed cases in Arizona; zero in Yavapai County
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- Yavapai County coronavirus testing slow, but governor promises kits
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: