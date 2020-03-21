Obituary: Shane Corbitt

Shane Corbitt was born in Los Angeles in 1968 and died February 26, 2020, age 51. He is the beloved son of Richard and Erma “Johnnie” Corbitt of Prescott Valley, Arizona.

He is survived by his parents; a brother, Tim Corbitt of Utah and a sister, Susan Jones of Washington.

Shane was an Aeronautical Engineer, who graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1992. He was a private pilot.

We will celebrate Shane’s life at a later date.

Information provided by survivors.