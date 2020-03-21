Obituary: Rose Marie Keel

Rose Marie Keel, born May 25, 1933, passed away March 4, 2020.

We will miss the Force of Nature that she was.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Rose Marie’s guestbook and share a memory with the family and view full obituary.

Information provided by survivors.