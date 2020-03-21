Obituary: Jill Hunegs

Jill Hunegs passed away in Prescott, Arizona on February 28, 2020. Born in Jackson, Mississippi in 1951, Jill moved frequently through her childhood, making many friends along the way.

She attended college in Houston, Texas and then moved to Vermont.

Jill met her husband, Gordon, in Saratoga Springs, New York. They were married in 1986 at Friendship Farm in Bennington, Vermont.

She is survived by her husband and her sisters, Linda, Nancy, and Barbara as well as many nieces and nephews.

She loved to travel and made friends wherever she went. Her favorite place to visit was the Big Island, Hawaii, where she enjoyed hiking and swimming in the ocean. She loved dogs and had several over the years.

All were spoiled, but only some were well-behaved. She enjoyed gardening and growing plants from seeds. She read extensively. She preferred history, especially about the Civil War. Jill had a beautiful singing voice and performed on stage singing folk songs.

A talented, award winning artist, Jill made her living for awhile making stained glass. She made the stained glass windows in the Blue Benn Diner in Bennington, Vermont. She owned an American craft gallery in Saratoga Springs, New York for 25 years and received a “top 100 retailers of American craft” award. Her store was appreciated by artists as well as shoppers. Jill also enjoyed making jewelry and sold many of her pieces over the years. After retirement, she and her husband moved from Oswego, New York to Prescott, Arizona. Her favorite phrase and golden rule, was “Just be Kind.” Those who knew Jill loved and admired her. She will be remembered fondly for her generosity, sense of humor, talent, and courageous spirit. She will be missed.

Memorial services will be announced at a later time.

Information provided by survivors.