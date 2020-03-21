Obituary: James F. Dixon Jr.

Early in the morning of March 11, 2020, James F. Dixon Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend of all, went to Heaven. He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie; daughter, Meagan; son, James; grandchildren, Dylan, Shayne, Ella, Hayden, Katelyn and Aislyn; sisters, Cathy, Paula and Vickie and his father, James Dixon Sr.

Born in El Paso, Texas on May 6, 1950 and throughout his life lived in El Paso, Needles, Calif., Reseda, Calif., Whiteriver, Ariz., Dewey, Ariz., Kotzebue, Alaska and back to Dewey.

He played football and was an All American athlete. He also played rugby, was a coach, an ambassador for abused children, educator, school counselor, hunter, loved all sports, but his real love was for his grandchildren. He was an amazing and well-loved man, who will be greatly missed.

Information provided by survivors.

