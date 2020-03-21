Obituary: Barbara F. Weber

Barbara F. Weber, born in Hawaii, May 7, 1950, also known as Prez to many, peacefully walked across the bridge to be with her Lord in the early morning hours of February 25, 2020. As she began to walk toward that bridge she wished to leave this message to all that she knew while journeying through this time.

Barbara’s Obituary: Hi there family and friends. I have been called home to be with My Lord and Savior, a better place. I have been blessed with the MOST magnificent husband, partner, friend and my soul-mate – Steve, not to mention the MOST beloved children, Marci and Raina and grandchildren, Keegan, Van, Logan, Hunter and Wyait, and also those whom I call my sons, Richard and David, including Richard’s children, Stephanie and Brandon and Stephanie’s daughter.

Thank you LORD for blessing me every day with the friends whom you have put in my life, you know who you are: Jujo, “Stephanie” (a/k/a Cindy), Antoinette, Kim, Beverly, Robbie, Queen Christine, Irene, Erika, Imhad, Ted the Bear, Scotty, Janet, Jean and Joe (neighbors), Judy (my loving sister) and Joe (the other Pollack) and SOOOOOO many more. You have taught me so much about being who I was/am; I couldn’t have become me without you ALL.

To my family and friends whom I have enjoyed on my journey, you mean the world to me. Hopefully I have blessed you as you have blessed me. Miracles do happen if you believe with your whole heart, soul and mind. See you all later. Remember me in your prayers as I will remember you to God.

GLORY TO GOD IN THE HIGHEST! HOSANNA!

Information provided by survivors.