3 cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County with one in Prescott, Health Services reports

There are currently three cases of coronavirus in Yavapai County including one in Prescott, Yavapai County Community Health Services reported midday Saturday, March 21.

The two new cases in Yavapai County are one in Prescott, and a second in Sedona. The first case was reported Thursday and is in Sedona.

In Arizona, according to the state Health Department, 104 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed; 394 tests have been completed, 240 ruled out, and 122 cases pending. The county total has it at 106 cases.

In both, the counts do not add up to the totals; across the state, they said, the number of cases include 49 in Maricopa, 12 in Pima, 14 in Pinal, 10 in Navajo County, 11 in Coconino, 3 in Apache, 3 in Yavapai, and 1 each in Yuma and Graham counties.

Calls to the county and the state were not immediately returned to clarify. Also the Courier is seeking details of the cases in Yavapai County. Watch the Courier and dCourier.com for updates.

As reported late Friday, the first death in Arizona occurred due to COVID-19, according to a news release.

The Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center is operational. Yavapai County Emergency Phone bank re-engaged Saturday morning at 928-442-5103.

The county officials state that "social distancing" is a priority.

Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.

Do not visit retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

Practice good hygiene

Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface.

Avoid touching your face.

Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.

Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible including your phone.

Information provided by the county and state health departments.