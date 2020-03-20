Watch: Gov. Ducey, state leaders share updates on COVID-19, March 20

Gov. Doug Ducey, Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Major General Michael T. McGuire and community leaders joined volunteers today at St. Mary’s Food Bank to package food and encourage the community to volunteer at their local food banks.

After packaging food with fellow volunteers, the Gov. Ducey, Dr. Christ and Major General McGuire held a briefing to discuss the latest information on COVID-19.

Yesterday, Ducey activated the Arizona National Guard to assist grocery stores and food banks with re-stocking shelves in the face of heightened demand. He also issued Executive Orders to halt elective surgeries, issue new guidance for businesses and delay expiration dates on Arizona driver licenses. The new actions align with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.