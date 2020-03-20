View, download or print full executive order closing bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms

Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Thursday stating that bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms shall close access to the public in counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19.



Yavapai county has a presumptive confirmed case, which was from Sedona. The presumptive is considered the same as a positive confirmed. This means that these businesses will have to close at the end of the business day today, Friday March 20.



Gyms, bars, and movie theaters will be expected to close. Restaurants will be required to close their dine-in options. Restaurants will be able to serve liquor and spirits, if accompanying a food order.

A copy of the Governor’s signed executive order is embedded in this post to view in its entirety, download or print .

For more information about about the governor’s executive order, go to www.azdhs.gov. For Yavapai County Community Health Services, go to http://www.yavapai.us/chs. For info on Federal, State, County and local information can be found at www.Prescott-az.gov on the COVID-19 resource page.

Information provided by Gov. Ducey's Office.