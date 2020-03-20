Video: What older adults need to know about COVID-19

Older adults, 65 years and older, are at higher risk for severe illness. COVID-19 is a new disease and we are learning more about it every day.

Jay Butler, Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases at CDC, describes preventative measures to help protect older adults from COVID-19.

What you can do

If you have a serious underlying medical condition:

Stay home if possible.

Wash your hands often.

Avoid close contact (6 feet, which is about two arm lengths) with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched services.

Avoid all cruise travel and non-essential air travel.

Call your healthcare professional if you have concerns about COVID-19 and your underlying condition or if you are sick.

For more information on steps you can take to protect yourself, see CDC’s How to Protect Yourself

Stress and coping

Older people are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 which may result in increased stress during a crisis.

Fear and anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions.

Things you can do to support yourself