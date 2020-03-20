Video: What older adults need to know about COVID-19
Older adults, 65 years and older, are at higher risk for severe illness. COVID-19 is a new disease and we are learning more about it every day.
Jay Butler, Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases at CDC, describes preventative measures to help protect older adults from COVID-19.
What you can do
If you have a serious underlying medical condition:
- Stay home if possible.
- Wash your hands often.
- Avoid close contact (6 feet, which is about two arm lengths) with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched services.
- Avoid all cruise travel and non-essential air travel.
- Call your healthcare professional if you have concerns about COVID-19 and your underlying condition or if you are sick.
- For more information on steps you can take to protect yourself, see CDC’s How to Protect Yourself
Stress and coping
Older people are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 which may result in increased stress during a crisis.
Fear and anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions.
Things you can do to support yourself
- Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
- Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.
- Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
- Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
- Call your healthcare provider if stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days in a row.
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2020
- Public school districts close for 2 weeks in Prescott, Prescott Valley due to coronavirus threat; Chino Valley decision to come Sunday
- COVID-19 Update: 18 confirmed cases in Arizona; zero in Yavapai County
- Yavapai County coronavirus testing slow, but governor promises kits
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: