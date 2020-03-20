Obituary: Patricia ‘Patsy’ Weatherford
Patricia “Patsy” Weatherford survived by her husband, Cledis Weatherford and her daughter, Aryonna Weatherford. Mrs. Weatherford is also survived by daughters, Ronda Moraga, Charlene Moraga, Darlene Jauregui and son, Raymond Moraga, remaining family members include 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Hampton Funeral Home 240 South Cortez Street, in Prescott, on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.. Graveside services to follow at Peeples Valley Cemetery, Peeples Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
