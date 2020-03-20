OFFERS
Four people rescued from vehicle at low water crossing

A firefighter stands on top of an SUV along with several stranded occupants of the vehicle during a water rescue in Prescott Thursday night, March 19, 2020. (PFD/Courtesy)

A firefighter stands on top of an SUV along with several stranded occupants of the vehicle during a water rescue in Prescott Thursday night, March 19, 2020. (PFD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 20, 2020 11:52 a.m.

photo

A firefighter helps a woman walk along a fire engine’s ladder during a water rescue in Prescott Thursday night, March 19, 2020. (PFD/Courtesy)

Firefighters and other first responders worked collaboratively to rescue four people whose SUV got stuck while attempting to cross a flooded creek in Prescott late Thursday night, March 19.

Dispatchers received the distress call at 10:58 p.m. and directed emergency personnel to Granite Gardens Drive in the Granite Dells area of Prescott.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) and Prescott Police Department were the first units on scene and found the four people standing on the SUV’s roof awaiting help, according to a Prescott Fire Department (PFD) news release.

photo

A firefighter stands on top of an SUV along with several stranded occupants of the vehicle during a water rescue in Prescott Thursday night, March 19, 2020. (PFD/Courtesy)

Fire crews, including PFD’s technical rescue station, set up rescue crews downstream, pre-positioned people with rescue throw bags and set up lighting, the release states.

One of the fire engine’s extended its ladder and a firefighter got onto the roof of the SUV to help the four people get onto the ladder.

A second firefighter walked each of the four persons, one at a time, back to the truck company where they were assisted to the ground and into a warm vehicle, the release states.

Forest patrol and YCSO’s Back Country Team arrived at the end of the rescue to lend a hand.

None of the occupants were transported to the hospital and it appeared that the water was too high to allow removal of the vehicle until after the water receded, the release states.

