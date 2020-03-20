OFFERS
Courier closes office to public in precautionary COVID-19 move

Originally Published: March 20, 2020 9:53 a.m.

Prescott Newspapers, Inc. offices will be closed to the public from March 20 through March 31. In an effort to serve our customers the newspaper will continue to publish and keep dCourier.com current with the latest news concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Our staff is available to assist you over the phone or through email. Please consider using one of the options below.

  • If dropping off a payment please use the mail slot located in the window of the Daily Courier office, 8307 E. State Route 69 in Prescott Valley.
  • Our newspapers, Daily Courier, Prescott Valley Tribune, Chino Valley Review and Smart Shopper are located in racks along the plaza.
  • To stop, start or pay for your newspaper subscription call 928-772-1212 or email circulation@prescottaz.com.
  • To place a classified ad call 928-778-0500 or email pniclassified@prescottaz.com or go to dCourier.com and click on classified ads to place your order.
  • To place an obituary call 928-445-3333 ext. 2044 or send an email to swebb@prescottaz.com.
  • To place a legal notice, call 929-778-0500 ext. 1138 or send an email to legals@prescottaz.com.
  • To service your advertising account call 928-776-8122 or padvertising@prescottaz.com.
  • To speak to someone in our news department call 928-445-3333 ext. 2032 for Tim Wiederaenders, ext. 1106 for Brian Bergner or 1104 for Steve Witucki.

