Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 20
Church News: Week of March 21, 2020

Originally Published: March 20, 2020 8:16 p.m.

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be published as space allows; there is no need to resubmit each week if your entry has not changed. Thank you.

Please check with the church of your choice; some have shifted to online-only sermons due to the COVID-19 virus. Not all have contacted the Courier with updates.

Trinity Lutheran Church is complying with national directives on groups of 10. A difficult decision but with prayerful consideration of our community’s health, we believe it a demonstration of our love for our community! Wednesday/Sunday services will be posted online – http://tlcpv.360unite.com – for in home worship with your family.

Shabbat HaChodesh – As we finish reading Exodus, we at Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, look forward to Torah discussion, on plagues then and now, by phone or online Saturday, March 21. Phone, email, and snail mail discussions and consultations also possible. For details please call: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Unity of Prescott – Our Sunday services are suspended, but will be available online at www.unityprescott.org. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

First Congregational Church, 2016 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is cancelling Sunday worship until further notice due to the coronavirus. Videos of the worship service will be available on the website: www.fccprescott.org (928-445-4555).

Confound the Arrogant and Enlighten the Repentant – That’s what Christ does, illuminating hearts and minds with faith; 10 a.m. Worship; 11 a.m. Fellowship-Brunch; 11:30 “A Closer Look at the Lessons” for this day. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Prescott United Methodist Church, Looking Back: Moving Forward, Celebrating 150 Years in Prescott. 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. For information, call 928-778-1950.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church – At the suggestion of the Bishop for the Grand Canyon Synod Emmanuel’s Worship Services, meetings and gathering are temporarily canceled due to the coronavirus. Visit www.emmanuellutheranpv.org for further information and regular updates.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, has suspended all worship services and ministries/meetings until May 10. Become familiar with their website, www.americanlutheran.net. 

Chino Valley United Methodist Church – All are welcome! Sunday Worship, 9 and 11. This week’s message: “The Shepherd of Light,” Sunday School - Youth, 9:15; Adult, 10 a.m. Refreshments and fellowship after services. Adult Study - Mondays, 10 a.m. “Entering the Passion of Jesus.” www.chinovalleyumc.org.

Claiming Imperfection: The Gifts of Country Music – 10 a.m. Sunday, March 22, at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. Join our country-western artists Jon Erickson and Tom Burroughs as we look at the gifts of country music. What does “Folsom Prison Blues” have to teach us?

Prescott Creation Society’s spring Bible-based tour of the Grand Canyon, led by Russ Miller, www.creationministries.org, is Saturday, April 18. The trip is from 8 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., leaving from the Walmart parking lot at Highway 69 and Prescott Lakes Parkway on a Master’s Touch bus. Call 928-771-1218.

Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian Fellowship of Bible study for all women, is now accepting registrations for spring session, April 1 through May 20. The study is held at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Free childcare provided. Call 928-445-4348 for registration information.

Women of Wisdom spring session begins April 1 at American Lutheran Church. Register for 2nd hour classes. Openings in “Worshiping God with Our Lives,” “Loved by God,” Healing the Woman’s Soul,” “Proven,” “Soul Spaghetti,” “Seamless,” and “Surviving Epic Trials” are still available. Visit americanlutheran.net and download WOW brochure.

Join the American Lutheran Church contemporary worship team celebrating “Easter in the Park” on Sunday, April 12. Worship at Granite Creek Park begins at 11 a.m. followed by a picnic-style lunch. Games and activities for children will be offered. All are welcome to rejoice in the risen Christ.

