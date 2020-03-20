Attend a free online Ivy League course
Originally Published: March 20, 2020 12:34 p.m.
Class Central has put together a list of 450 online classes available from eight Ivy League schools in categories such as computer science, engineering, business, programming, art & design and many more.
Click here to check out the list and learn at your own pace for free.
Information in this post is subject to change without notice.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
