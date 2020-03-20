Armed man barricades himself in car near Ash Fork; negotiators, SWAT resolve situation peacefully

After a police pursuit and extensive negotiation, an armed man threatening suicide was taken into custody near Ash Fork on Thursday, March 19.

The incident started just after 8:30 a.m., when a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputy conducted a welfare check on the occupant of a red truck parked on Route 66 in the Ash Fork area.

The truck’s windows were covered in black plastic, it was running and the headlights were on. Based on the name and birthdate given by the driver, the deputy requested a record check.

The driver’s license photo associated with that information didn’t match the man in the truck. A few minutes later, without provocation, the driver sped away as a trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) arrived to assist. The trooper began a pursuit of the truck east on Route 66, reaching speeds in excess of 85 mph.



Eventually the trooper was able to position himself ahead of the suspect with the YCSO deputy following. At the intersection with Interstate 40, the trooper blocked the roadway to prevent the suspect from entering the interstate.



The suspect then called YCSO’s dispatch center and stated he was armed and threatened to kill himself. He also admitted giving the deputy a false name earlier and refused to provide his true name.



Assisting deputies and troopers contained the area around the vehicle while a negotiator from AZDPS began talking with the suspect by phone.

YCSO dispatchers, working with the license plate information and YCSO contact records, were able to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Cody Stangl with connections to Seligman and Phoenix.

Using the license photo, deputies were able to confirm a match to the driver of the truck. Additionally, the records revealed Stangl had two active felony warrants out of Maricopa County.

The YCSO Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and a Bearcat armored vehicle arrived at the scene based on the suspect’s actions and threats to public safety. A SWAT team member positioned the armored vehicle behind the suspect’s truck as other team members provided containment for public safety.

Attempts to have Stangl get out of his car remained unsuccessful. He instead continued to warn that officers should not approach.

A negotiator from YCSO was assigned to speak with Stangl and relay information to the SWAT commander. The negotiator spoke at length with Stangl, encouraging his cooperation and understanding that things would be better if he simply surrendered. After an extensive conversation, Stangl finally agreed to surrender. Following commands of SWAT deputies, he was arrested just after 12:30 p.m. There were no injuries.

Deputies recovered a loaded firearm from the truck, which was reported stolen. Additional contraband seized from the truck included methamphetamine, several fraudulent driver’s licenses and a credit card reader.

Stangl was booked into the Yavapai County Jail in Camp Verde on the Maricopa County warrants and the following charges: Weapons offense, traffic offense, theft, forgery and possession of a controlled substance. Bond has not yet been set.

“The sheriff’s office would like to thank DPS for their invaluable assistance during this incident,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said. “Sheriff Mascher commended the negotiators for the rapport they developed with Cody leading to his surrender and the work of the SWAT team to contain and arrest the suspect.”

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.