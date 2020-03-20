OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 20
Weather  49.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 count rises to 63; one in Yavapai County is 72-year-old, Health Services reports

Originally Published: March 20, 2020 10 a.m.

Updated as of Friday, March 20, 2020 12:13 PM

Currently 63 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) exist in Arizona, according to the Friday morning, March 20, update from Yavapai County Community Health Services.

That total is up from 45 on Thursday.

There are 34 cases in Maricopa, 10 in Pinal, 8 in Pima, 5 in Coconino, 3 in Navajo, 1 in Graham, and 1 in Yavapai. A total of 343 tests have been completed statewide, with 211 ruled out, and 101 pending. In Yavapai County, 58 tests have been completed with 42 negative, and 15 pending, the news release from Community Health Services states.

The one positive in Yavapai County is a 72-year-old Sedona resident who has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, said David McAtee, the public information officer for Yavapai County. The case is currently under investigation by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

The patient has no symptoms, has not been hospitalized and is isolating at home. They were tested due to an exposure to a suspected COVID-19 case. As part of YCCHS’s ongoing disease investigation to identify the source of the virus and other individuals who were potentially exposed, people close to the individual will be contacted by the health department.

Governor Doug Ducey’s Executive Order on Thursday requires restaurants in Arizona counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to provide dine-out options only, and that all bars in those counties close. This also applies to movie theaters and gyms.

The order also halts all elective surgeries in the state of Arizona to free up medical resources and maintain the capacity for hospitals and providers to continue offering vital services. This will help keep critical personal protective equipment (PPE) available for the fight against COVID-19.

YCCHS has posted the Governor’s Official Executive Order on its website www.yavapai.us/chs.

There will be a press conference today, March 20, at the Board of Supervisors – details will be forthcoming. On Thursday, the county declared a Proclamation of Countywide Emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing it to make appropriate orders, provide emergency resources, request additional resources and receive mutual aid from the state and federal governments.

Please avoid people who are sick. If you are sick, stay home. If someone in your house is sick, stay home to avoid unknowingly spreading the virus to others. Set up a separate room for sick household members and clean the room regularly, and make sure thy have clean disposable masks to use.

The Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center is open, and the phone bank will be open to answer calls from the community, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103.

The Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center is available to answer questions about COVID-19 at 844-542-8201. Arizona providers can call for testing and patient guidance. The general public can call for information about testing, isolation and quarantine.

Editor's Note - this article has been updated to include the Yavapai County person's age (72).

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Number of cases of COVID-19 reaches 44 in Arizona
COVID-19 in Arizona update: What you need to know about the novel coronavirus
COVID-19 Update: 18 confirmed cases in Arizona; zero in Yavapai County
Yavapai County coronavirus testing slow, but governor promises kits
No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries