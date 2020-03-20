COVID-19 count rises to 63; one in Yavapai County is 72-year-old, Health Services reports

Currently 63 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) exist in Arizona, according to the Friday morning, March 20, update from Yavapai County Community Health Services.

That total is up from 45 on Thursday.

There are 34 cases in Maricopa, 10 in Pinal, 8 in Pima, 5 in Coconino, 3 in Navajo, 1 in Graham, and 1 in Yavapai. A total of 343 tests have been completed statewide, with 211 ruled out, and 101 pending. In Yavapai County, 58 tests have been completed with 42 negative, and 15 pending, the news release from Community Health Services states.

The one positive in Yavapai County is a 72-year-old Sedona resident who has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, said David McAtee, the public information officer for Yavapai County. The case is currently under investigation by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

The patient has no symptoms, has not been hospitalized and is isolating at home. They were tested due to an exposure to a suspected COVID-19 case. As part of YCCHS’s ongoing disease investigation to identify the source of the virus and other individuals who were potentially exposed, people close to the individual will be contacted by the health department.

Governor Doug Ducey’s Executive Order on Thursday requires restaurants in Arizona counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to provide dine-out options only, and that all bars in those counties close. This also applies to movie theaters and gyms.

The order also halts all elective surgeries in the state of Arizona to free up medical resources and maintain the capacity for hospitals and providers to continue offering vital services. This will help keep critical personal protective equipment (PPE) available for the fight against COVID-19.

YCCHS has posted the Governor’s Official Executive Order on its website www.yavapai.us/chs.

There will be a press conference today, March 20, at the Board of Supervisors – details will be forthcoming. On Thursday, the county declared a Proclamation of Countywide Emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing it to make appropriate orders, provide emergency resources, request additional resources and receive mutual aid from the state and federal governments.

Please avoid people who are sick. If you are sick, stay home. If someone in your house is sick, stay home to avoid unknowingly spreading the virus to others. Set up a separate room for sick household members and clean the room regularly, and make sure thy have clean disposable masks to use.

The Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center is open, and the phone bank will be open to answer calls from the community, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103.

The Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center is available to answer questions about COVID-19 at 844-542-8201. Arizona providers can call for testing and patient guidance. The general public can call for information about testing, isolation and quarantine.

Editor's Note - this article has been updated to include the Yavapai County person's age (72).