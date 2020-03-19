Yavapai County Treasurer encourages everyone to mail in tax bills
Chip Davis, Yavapai County Treasurer said, “In an effort to reduce the risk of Coronavirus spread among Yavapai County residents, and Yavapai County employees, I would like to ask everyone that can to please mail in their tax bills instead of visiting our offices in person.”
It is important to remember that tax bills cannot be delayed, even during a crisis. Second half tax bills are due May 1, 2020 at 5:00 PM. As long as the tax bill is postmarked by May 1, 2020 your taxes will be paid on time.
There is also a drop box located at 1015 Fair St, Prescott AZ if you would like to save the postage. The drop box is checked twice a day and at 5:00 PM on May 1, 2020.
If you would like a receipt mailed to you, the Treasurer’s office has asked that you place a note with your tax bill requesting a mailed receipt. If you need the receipt mailed to a different address than the one on your bill, please indicate that in the request. It could take up to ten days to receive your receipt in the mail.
For more information you can call 928-771-3233, email web.treasurer@yavapai.us or visit http://www.yavapai.us/treasurer/
The mailing address is:
Yavapai County Treasurer Office
1015 Fair St.
2nd Floor, room 209
Prescott, AZ 86305
Information provided by the Yavapai County Treasurer Office.
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: 18 confirmed cases in Arizona; zero in Yavapai County
- Forged $100 bill caught at Chino Valley business
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2020
- Public school districts close for 2 weeks in Prescott, Prescott Valley due to coronavirus threat; Chino Valley decision to come Sunday
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: