Yavapai County Treasurer encourages everyone to mail in tax bills

Chip Davis, Yavapai County Treasurer said, “In an effort to reduce the risk of Coronavirus spread among Yavapai County residents, and Yavapai County employees, I would like to ask everyone that can to please mail in their tax bills instead of visiting our offices in person.”

It is important to remember that tax bills cannot be delayed, even during a crisis. Second half tax bills are due May 1, 2020 at 5:00 PM. As long as the tax bill is postmarked by May 1, 2020 your taxes will be paid on time.

There is also a drop box located at 1015 Fair St, Prescott AZ if you would like to save the postage. The drop box is checked twice a day and at 5:00 PM on May 1, 2020.

If you would like a receipt mailed to you, the Treasurer’s office has asked that you place a note with your tax bill requesting a mailed receipt. If you need the receipt mailed to a different address than the one on your bill, please indicate that in the request. It could take up to ten days to receive your receipt in the mail.

For more information you can call 928-771-3233, email web.treasurer@yavapai.us or visit http://www.yavapai.us/treasurer/

The mailing address is:

Yavapai County Treasurer Office

1015 Fair St.

2nd Floor, room 209

Prescott, AZ 86305

Information provided by the Yavapai County Treasurer Office.