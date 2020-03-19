OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, March 19
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai County issues Proclamation of Countywide Emergency

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown signed a Proclamation of Countywide Emergency on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown signed a Proclamation of Countywide Emergency on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 19, 2020 1:18 p.m.

Following in the footsteps of local, state and federal governments, Yavapai County has officially issued a Proclamation of Countywide Emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown signed the proclamation on Thursday, March 19.

By doing so, it provides the board's chairman with additional opportunities and resources to protect Yavapai County residents, working in coordination with local cities and towns, should the need arise in the future, according to a news release.

“COVID-19 poses a serious public health threat for infectious disease spread to Yavapai County residents and visitors if proper precautions recommended by public health are not followed,” the proclamation reads.

“In Yavapai County, public health and health care systems have identified precautions and interventions that can mitigate the spread of the virus,” the proclamation continues. “It is necessary and appropriate to take action to ensure the spread of COVID- 19 is controlled and that the residents of Yavapai County remain safe and healthy.”

Per the Yavapai County Emergency Operations Plan, Yavapai County Resolution No. 1967, and A.RS. § 26-311, the chairman of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors is authorized to declare an emergency.

During an emergency, the chairman shall govern by proclamation and have the authority to impose all necessary regulations to preserve the peace and order in the unincorporated areas of the county, including but not limited to:

• Imposing curfews

• Ordering the closing of any business

• Closing to public access any public building, street, or other public place

• Call upon regular or auxiliary law enforcement agencies and organizations within or without the political subdivision for assistance

• Notify the constitutional officers (sheriff, county attorney, recorder, treasurer, assessor, superintendent of schools, and supervisors) that the county office for which they are responsible may remain open or may be closed for the emergency

Yavapai County, AZ

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Town of Chino Valley declares local emergency
County urges groups to prepare for pandemic
CDC answers common questions about COVID-19
COVID-19 in Arizona update: What you need to know about the novel coronavirus
Yavapai County coronavirus testing slow, but governor promises kits
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries