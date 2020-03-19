OFFERS
Weather-related power outages plague Prescott area

A power pole that was damaged in the Prescott area during a strong winter storm on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (APS/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: March 19, 2020 3:04 p.m.

A tree that damaged a power line in the Prescott area during a strong winter storm on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (APS/Courtesy)

At a time when many people are isolating themselves in their homes due to COVID-19, wet, heavy snow caused a great deal of Prescott area residents to be without power much of Thursday, March 19.

“I would say 90 percent of the outages were caused by trees that were in our lines,” said Lily Quezada , a spokesperson with Arizona Public Service (APS).

As many as 8,600 APS customers were without power early Thursday morning, Quezada said. By 7 a.m. that number was reduced to about 4,000.

“We are down to about 1,500 right now and all should be restored within the next couple of hours,” Quezada said at 2:30 p.m.

To view the restoration status for outages impacting you, go to APS’s online outage map at https://outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer/.

Residential APS customers affected by the outages can be reimbursed for the purchase of up to 40 pounds of wet bagged ice or 20 pounds of dry ice to help preserve perishables in their refrigerators and freezers.

To claim the reimbursement, receipts must be sent along with the customer’s name and address to:

System Outage Communications

PO Box 53999 Sta.

3255 Phoenix AZ

85072-3999

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

photo

A screenshot of Arizona Public Service’s (APS) online power outage map taken midday Thursday, March 19, 2020. As many as 8,600 APS customers were without power for some period of time due to weather-related damage to power lines and poles.

More like this story

