Weather-related power outages plague Prescott area
At a time when many people are isolating themselves in their homes due to COVID-19, wet, heavy snow caused a great deal of Prescott area residents to be without power much of Thursday, March 19.
“I would say 90 percent of the outages were caused by trees that were in our lines,” said Lily Quezada , a spokesperson with Arizona Public Service (APS).
As many as 8,600 APS customers were without power early Thursday morning, Quezada said. By 7 a.m. that number was reduced to about 4,000.
“We are down to about 1,500 right now and all should be restored within the next couple of hours,” Quezada said at 2:30 p.m.
To view the restoration status for outages impacting you, go to APS’s online outage map at https://outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer/.
Residential APS customers affected by the outages can be reimbursed for the purchase of up to 40 pounds of wet bagged ice or 20 pounds of dry ice to help preserve perishables in their refrigerators and freezers.
To claim the reimbursement, receipts must be sent along with the customer’s name and address to:
System Outage Communications
PO Box 53999 Sta.
3255 Phoenix AZ
85072-3999
