Town of Prescott Valley: Discard only toilet paper in toilets
To minimize unnecessary work on the sewer system, the Town of Prescott Valley is asking for the public’s help in being mindful of what is flushed down the toilet. The Town is providing some educational materials on its website at www.pvaz.net and on Facebook about what not to flush. Most items other than toilet paper should not be flushed down the toilet. Also, most disposable wipes are not recommended for flushing and should be disposed into a trash can. Please read the label on your products prior to disposal and follow the recommended directions.
Paper towels and other materials that do not easily break apart can cause blockages in your home plumbing, and may require you to pay a plumber to fix. Blockages can also occur in the Town’s pipes and require additional time to unblock pipes, rather than spending time on more important jobs such as water delivery and treatment. The Town asks that residents do their part to keep the system running smoothly.
For more information, please call 928-759-3070.
Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley Utilities Department.
