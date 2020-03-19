Prescott-area entertainment landscape changing for COVID-19

Entertainment in the Quad Cities is evolving as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19), with some establishments closing and some having performances canceled.

Click HERE to view the latest from Prescott Kudos Nightlife.

Contact your favorite establishment before going; not all responded March 19 to a plea by Kudos for comments as to their level of service. During these trying times a lot of cancellations exist. For example, the Elks Theatre is closed through April 1.

Note – Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Prescott Kudos will transition to inside of the Courier as of Friday, March 27; check the Courier or visit dCourier.com.