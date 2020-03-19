OFFERS
Number of cases of COVID-19 reaches 44 in Arizona

Originally Published: March 19, 2020 11:01 a.m.

The Thursday, March 19, update from Yavapai County Community Health Services shows that there are currently 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona:

• Coconino has first presumptive positive case.

• 22 in Maricopa, 7 in Pima, 10 in Pinal, 1 in Graham and 3 in Navajo County and 1 in Coconino.

• 2 of the Maricopa cases are presumptive positives at Luke Air Force base.

• There is community spread of the virus.

• No cases in Yavapai County, awaiting test results.

• There are cases in people in their 30s/40s.

• Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center is open, phone bank will be up later today.

From President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America:

Do your part to slow the spread of the coronavirus – even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to slow the spread of the coronavirus:

• Work or engage in schooling from home wherever possible.

• If you work in a critical infrastructure industry such as healthcare services, pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule. You and your employers should follow CDC guidance to protect your health at work.

• Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.

• Avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts – use drive-thru, pick up of delivery options.

• Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.

• Do not visit retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

Practice good hygiene:

• Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface.

• Avoid touching your face.

• Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.

• Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.

For more information about this event or any of the Yavapai County Community Health Services, please contact Terri Farneti at 928-442-5596 or email Terri.Farneti@yavapai.us, or visit www.Yavapai.us/chs, Facebook.com/YCCHS, or Twitter.com/YavapaiHealth.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

