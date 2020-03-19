Launch Pad in Prescott hosts virtual event to help teens through COVID-19 crisis

The Launch Pad Teen Center will host a virtual community meeting at 4 p.m. Friday, March 20, through Zoom Webinar to provide information geared toward meeting the needs of area teens.

The first 100 attendees to the meeting will be able to ask questions and interact within the webinar. After the first 100, interested parties can watch the webinar via live stream on The Launch Pad’s Facebook page.

Community members can attend the webinar for fee by pre-registering through this url: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_I3Z3ebTnT0SWgd5_S1OB1A

The community meeting has three major objectives: 1. Disseminate information about The Launch Pad’s online programs and services, community services, and best practices in keeping your teens at home. 2. Assess the needs of our teen community regarding food, supplies, etc. and connect them to vital resources. 3.) Provide monitored opportunities to ask questions to professionals in the community regarding safety, hygiene, mental health, and academics.

The meeting will include several community leaders to offer information on their services and answer questions. Some of the guest include, Kathleen Yetman with the Prescott Farmer’s Market who will discuss options for food services and support, and Rebecca Serratos, the SNAP Education Program Coordinator with the Cooperative Extension of University of Arizona, who will discuss SNAP benefits and challenges. Also on the webinar will be Terri Farneti, Public Health Coordinator with Yavapai County Community Health Services, who will provide an update on the measures the County is taking to address COVID-19. Courtney Osterfelt, the Executive Director of The Launch Pad Teen Center, will be discussing what services and programs The Launch Pad is offering in this challenging time, and there will likely be a professional from the mental health field as well as the school district to provide information regarding their services.



For more information, contact Osterfelt at costerfelt@thelaunchpadteencenter or call 928-632-2996.

Information provided by the Launch Pad Teen Center.