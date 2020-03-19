Kids can play and learn free, from home at PBS Kids
Originally Published: March 19, 2020 11:55 p.m.
Get free, daily activities and tips to help kids play and learn from home at PBS Kids.
Children will have fun exploring the great selection of e-books, videos, games, activities and more for free. The sight also has parenting resources and tips on raising children, planning birthday parties and kids activities.
Visit pbskids.org to learn more.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
Most Read
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2020
- Forged $100 bill caught at Chino Valley business
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2020
- Public school districts close for 2 weeks in Prescott, Prescott Valley due to coronavirus threat; Chino Valley decision to come Sunday
- COVID-19 Update: 18 confirmed cases in Arizona; zero in Yavapai County
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: