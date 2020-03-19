OFFERS
Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary remains open

A bear is seen in this file image from the Heritage Park Zoological Society. (Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: March 19, 2020 9:08 p.m.

The Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary continues to remain open to the public as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, according to a Thursday, March 19 news release from Events & Marketing Coordinator Ron Brashear.

With kids and parents being home because the schools are closed and everything else going on, the zoo is a nice place to be as it’s out in nature and the open air, said Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary Executive Director Pam McLaren in a follow-up phone call. They can come to the zoo and check out the animals in a safe environment, McLaren said.

“We do ask that they do the same precautionary measures the CDC is asking by keeping themselves distanced from others, and we’re doing the extra cleaning and necessary upkeep of the public areas throughout the day,” she said. “It’s a great time to come out to the zoo.”

Measures have been taken and continue to be maintained to ensure safety, such as increasing cleaning and sanitation of public areas throughout the park; postponing all group events through the end of April including Breakfast with the Lynx, Easter Eggstravaganza, Earth Day Celebration, Sip & Paint and Photo Tours; canceling tours and education on-site and off-site presentations until further notice and canceling volunteer and staff meetings, trainings and group operational gatherings.

Staff members will contact those who have already registered for ticketed events. However, it is asked that in order to lessen the economic impact on the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, moving the reservation to the rescheduled date or donating the registration fee be considered.

“This unfortunate situation is having a severe impact on our financial sustainability and is affecting one of our busiest times of the year for us,” the release states. “We are asking for the community’s assistance in supporting us through these unprecedented times.”

Donations can still be made at www.heritageparkzoo.org and donations of animal meat and produce continue to be welcomed. To donate meat or produce, call 928-778-4242 ext. 10.

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary staff is closely monitoring appropriate news and updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and are following the recommendations of the CDC and local and federal governments.

For more information regarding zoo news and posted changes as the situation continues to develop, visit www.heritageparkzoo.org or www.facebook.com/heritageparkzoo.

The Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary is located at 1403 Heritage Park Road and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday, April 20. Summer hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May through October.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, military personnel and students, $6 for children and free for museum members or children younger than 3.

