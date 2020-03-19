Events canceled, postponed as COVID-19 pandemic unfolds

Multiple venues across the quad-city area have canceled or postponed events and shows due to calls for social distancing amid the escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

ELKS THEATRE AND PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is closing to public events through Tuesday, March 31, according to Theatre Manager Jennifer Ward. Patrons who purchased tickets will automatically be refunded and Ward asked for patience as the situation continues to unfold.

The closure will be reassessed as March 31 draws closer. For more information, visit www.prescottelkstheater.com or www.facebook.com/prescottelksoperahouse.



YAVAPAI COLLEGE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

A news release from Yavapai College Marketing & Communications Specialist Michael Grady sent Monday, March 17, states that the remainder of the 2019-2020 season will be canceled in accordance with CDC guidelines to restrict the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The shows include:

• Colin & Brad: “Scared Scriptless” (Saturday, March 21)

• “Viva Europa!” (Sunday, March 22)

• In Focus Film Series: SIGGRAPH Animation Festival (Tuesday, March 24)

• National Theatre Live: “All About Eve” (Thursday, March 26)

• “Wilde Creatures: Tall Stories (Thursday, March 26 & Friday, March 27)

• “Mike Super: Magic & Illusion (Friday, March 27)

• Phoenix Symphony: “Mendelssohn & Schumann” (Sunday, March 29)

• Little River Band (April 3)

• ASU Symphony Orchestra: “Liszt & Shostakovich” (April 5)

• Bolshoi Ballet: “Romeo and Juliet” (April 8)

• Met Opera: “Tosca” (April 11)

• “Chicago the Musical (April 23-26)

• National Theatre Live: “One Man, Two Guv’nors” (April 30)

• Yavapai Youth Choirs Gala 2020 (May 1)

• “Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience” (May 2)

• “An American Portrait” (May 3)

• “Guest Artist Concert” (May 6)

• “ABBA: The Concert” (May 8)

• Met Opera: Maria Stuarda” (May 9)

• Bolshoi Ballet: “Jewels” (May 20)

• Arizona Philharmonic: “Insirations” (May 24)

Staff at the Performing Arts Center will contact all ticket holders for canceled and postponed events by mail or phone regarding refunds or rescheduling. The ticket office, located in the lobby at 1100 E. Sheldon St. will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It can also be reached at 928-776-2000 or at ycpac@yc.edu.

PRESCOTT CENTER FOR THE ARTS

All performances of the remaining shows in the 2019-2020 season have been postponed and will be rescheduled, including “God of Carnage,” “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “Amadeus,” “Mamma Mia!” and “Red.”

Anyone who has purchased tickets for any of these performances is encouraged to contact the box office at 928-445-3286.

For more information, visit www.pca-az.net.

FINDLAY TOYOTA CENTER

The upcoming Crossroads of the West Gun Show has been postponed. It is expected that the next Prescott Valley gun show will be in August. Tickets that have been purchased online will be refunded.

For more information, visit www.crossroadsgunshows.com.