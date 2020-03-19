Coronavirus strikes Yavapai County

Yavapai County’s streak of good luck with the coronavirus (COVID-19) came to an end on Thursday, March 19.

Just after business hours, the county’s Community Health Services posted on its website the first “presumptive positive” case in Sedona. Health officials are beginning an investigation.

Early in the afternoon, the county’s Community Health Services Epidemiologist Stephen Everett said the virus appeared to be striking closer to home as Coconino County on Thursday reported its first positive test.

At that time, though, Everett said he still had not received any “presumptive positive” results. He attributed part of that to the fact this area still has a limited supply of test collection kits. Even with the assistance of the area’s two commercial laboratories — LabCorp and Sonora Quest — there is more demand than there are test kits. The labs do not collect specimens; those are limited to area hospitals and medical providers.

Only high-risk patients are now eligible for such tests. Results on the tests take at least two to three days, and can take as long as a week, Everett said.

A “presumptive positive” case is one that has been tested at a local public health lab but is still pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquartered in Atlanta.

Prior to the Sedona case, Everett said 30 people have been tested for COVID-19, with another 13 pending at the state Health Department laboratories.

The intent is to, eventually, offer drive-through mobile testing sites able to offer tests to those who suspect they might be infected but have yet to show symptoms, Everett said. Unfortunately, the quantity of collection kits is inadequate despite manufacturing efforts to answer the ever-growing demand, he said. The Community Health Center adjacent to the county’s public health division where he works in Prescott is now only getting five kits a day, he explained.

National, state and local health leaders are clear the push is on to obtain adequate testing materials so that patients can be identified and treated before they require hospitalization, halting an expected backlog that could jeopardize those with the most severe symptoms.

Answering calls The Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center is open, and the phone bank will be open to answer calls from the community, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 928-442-5103. The after hours hotline number is: 1-844-542-8201.

With news of the virus now striking Yavapai County, Community Health Services officials will conduct an investigation that will entail contacting all individuals close to the infected patient.

Yavapai County health leaders and area elected officials are scheduled to meet today to further discuss the ramifications of this spread into this area.

At a special session of the Board of Supervisors Thursday morning, the supervisors declared a countywide emergency in response to the pandemic, allowing them to make appropriate orders, provide emergency resources, request additional resources and receive mutual aid from the state and federal governments.

HOSPITAL RESPONSE

YRMC’s response on Thursday to this already mutating virus, beyond its standard sanitation protocols, was a list of steps to be taken as a means of thwarting this highly contagious disease.

COVID-19 can be a mild, flu-like illness for some, but for certain populations, particularly older senior citizens and immune-compromised individuals, it can prove fatal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does advise younger adults not to become flippant about the disease, as they are not immune. About 40% of hospitalizations nationwide are for those between the mid-20s and 50.

In the United States, as of Thursday, more than 10,000 cases have been confirmed, with 154 deaths, according to national health sources.

YRMC reports that its Prescott west campus and Prescott Valley east campus are restricting all visitors other than for approved special circumstances that require pre-authorization. Patients will be restricted to the main entrances for both hospitals and their emergency rooms. The BreastCare Center, the Family Birth Center and the Infusion Centers on the west campus will also receive patients through their main entry doors.

To accommodate all patients, including those suffering ailments other than suspected COVID-19 coronavirus, YRMC expects to be setting up tents on both campuses.

“Please don’t be alarmed,” the release stated. “We are taking proactive steps to be ready should the need arise for more isolation space.”

At this time, YRMC continues to be the community’s main health care service provider.

“We encourage you to please discuss your [surgical] options with your doctor.”

Like many other organizations, YRMC has canceled, or at least postponed, community events or classes “until we feel it is safe to resume our normal community outreach activities.”

These are challenging times as this virus evolves into new strains that Everett said may be more, or less, dangerous to public health. No one yet knows, he said.

Though he strives to be optimistic, Everett admits that as a two-decade epidemiologist he has never seen anything like this. He said he suspects few people in their lifetime have experienced such a quick-spreading, worldwide “wave” of disease.

“This is the new upstart in the neighborhood,” Everett concluded.