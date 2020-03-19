Yavapai County has its 1st positive case of COVID-19
As posted on the Yavapai County website Thursday, March 19, 2020: Yavapai County has its first positive case of COVID-19.
A Sedona resident has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. The case is currently under investigation by Yavapai County Community Health Services, and contacts to the case are also being identified and contacted.
This is the 45th case in Arizona. State officials earlier in the day revised their count to 44.
Now that it has hit “home” in Yavapai County it is imperative to continue to practice good hygiene, social distancing, avoiding social gatherings of 10 or more, avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits, according to Yavapai County health officials.
Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center is open as of today, and the phone bank will be in operation Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number is 928-442-5103.
Questions after hours? Call the hotline: 1-844-542-8201.
