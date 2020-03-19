Bars, gyms, theaters to close as Yavapai County follows Ducey’s COVID-19 orders

Bars, gyms and movie theaters in Yavapai County are being notified to close per Gov. Doug Ducey’s orders, said Terri Farneti, public health coordinator with Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Ducey stated Thursday, March 19, that all bars, gyms and theaters will be ordered closed in any county where there have been confirmed cases of COVID-19. The order also bans dine-in service in restaurants in the same counties by close of business on Friday.

At last count late Thursday there are 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, with the latest in Yavapai County. That is on top of 22 cases in Maricopa County, 10 in Pinal, 7 in Pima, 3 in Navajo and one each in Coconino and Graham counties.

Leslie Horton, director of YCCHS, said: “Strangely enough, the executive order from the governor came on the moments after we were informed of our first presumptive positive case.

“My sympathies go out to the businesses that cannot accommodate to a new business model and are forced to close their doors. I hope that many of our businesses will be creative and look to alternative options still allowed under the executive order.”

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli said a meeting Friday with all mayors from across Yavapai County, as well as tribal leaders, is scheduled at the Board of Supervisors meeting room, where they will develop a countywide action plan.

It was unclear at press time if that noon meeting will be open to the public or members of the press.

As for the bars and such, he said, “We are following what the governor has declared. This is all very fluid.” As soon as today, he added, they will be told to close.

“There’s a lot of things happening right now,” Mengarelli said. “I ask that everyone remain calm, help out their neighbors, and we’ll all get through this together.”

County Supervisor Rowle Simmons, who is staying home due to the threat, said he is unaware of the Friday meeting and deferred questions to county Public Information Officer David McAtee, who was unavailable for comment. Other sources, including mayors and county supervisors, also were unavailable for comment Thursday night.