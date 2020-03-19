OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 20
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bars, gyms, theaters to close as Yavapai County follows Ducey’s COVID-19 orders

Gov. Doug Ducey (Courtesy)

Gov. Doug Ducey (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: March 19, 2020 9:43 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, March 19, 2020 10:28 PM

Bars, gyms and movie theaters in Yavapai County are being notified to close per Gov. Doug Ducey’s orders, said Terri Farneti, public health coordinator with Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Ducey stated Thursday, March 19, that all bars, gyms and theaters will be ordered closed in any county where there have been confirmed cases of COVID-19. The order also bans dine-in service in restaurants in the same counties by close of business on Friday.

At last count late Thursday there are 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, with the latest in Yavapai County. That is on top of 22 cases in Maricopa County, 10 in Pinal, 7 in Pima, 3 in Navajo and one each in Coconino and Graham counties.

Leslie Horton, director of YCCHS, said: “Strangely enough, the executive order from the governor came on the moments after we were informed of our first presumptive positive case.

“My sympathies go out to the businesses that cannot accommodate to a new business model and are forced to close their doors. I hope that many of our businesses will be creative and look to alternative options still allowed under the executive order.”

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli said a meeting Friday with all mayors from across Yavapai County, as well as tribal leaders, is scheduled at the Board of Supervisors meeting room, where they will develop a countywide action plan.

It was unclear at press time if that noon meeting will be open to the public or members of the press.

As for the bars and such, he said, “We are following what the governor has declared. This is all very fluid.” As soon as today, he added, they will be told to close.

“There’s a lot of things happening right now,” Mengarelli said. “I ask that everyone remain calm, help out their neighbors, and we’ll all get through this together.”

County Supervisor Rowle Simmons, who is staying home due to the threat, said he is unaware of the Friday meeting and deferred questions to county Public Information Officer David McAtee, who was unavailable for comment. Other sources, including mayors and county supervisors, also were unavailable for comment Thursday night.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Ducey taps National Guard, halts elective surgeries in affected counties
Prescott community leaders address coronavirus
Yavapai County Free Library District suspends programs but keeps libraries open
COVID-19 in Arizona update: What you need to know about the novel coronavirus
Flagstaff restricts restaurants, shutters other businesses
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries