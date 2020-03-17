OFFERS
Aquarium releases rescued seal back into habitat

In this Tuesday, March 17, 2020 photo provided by The National Aquarium, a harp seal named Amelia Bedelia makes its way to the ocean in Salisbury, Md., after it was released following rehabilitation at the aquarium in Baltimore. The seal was rescued from Ocean City, Md., by the Aquarium's Animal Rescue team after severe dehydration. (Theresa Keil/The National Aquarium via AP)

In this Tuesday, March 17, 2020 photo provided by The National Aquarium, a harp seal named Amelia Bedelia makes its way to the ocean in Salisbury, Md., after it was released following rehabilitation at the aquarium in Baltimore. The seal was rescued from Ocean City, Md., by the Aquarium's Animal Rescue team after severe dehydration. (Theresa Keil/The National Aquarium via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 19, 2020 11:55 p.m.

TOWSON, Md. — The National Aquarium has released a harp seal rescued from Ocean City after severe dehydration.

photo

In this Tuesday, March 17, 2020 photo provided by The National Aquarium, a harp seal named Amelia Bedelia is released at the beach in Salisbury, Md., following rehabilitation at the aquarium in Baltimore. The seal was rescued from Ocean City, Md., by the Aquarium's Animal Rescue team after severe dehydration. (Theresa Keil/The National Aquarium via AP)

The seal, Amelia Bedelia, has been part of a cast of storybook characters undergoing rehabilitation at the aquarium in Baltimore. She was one of three seals to be rescued by the Aquarium's Animal Rescue team this season and the first seal to be released, the aquarium wrote in a Facebook post.

During her nearly three weeks of rehabilitation at the aquarium, Amelia was regularly interacting with enrichment items and puzzle feeders helping to sharpen up foraging skills before her release to a natural habitat, the aquarium said.

Two other seals - Huckleberry Finn, a gray seal rescued from Assateague State Park, and Pippi Longstocking, a gray seal pup rescued from Dewey Beach - will remain with the aquarium until they are healthy enough to return to the ocean.

photo

In this Tuesday, March 17, 2020 photo provided by The National Aquarium, a harp seal named Amelia Bedelia makes its way to the ocean in Salisbury, Md., after it was released following rehabilitation at the aquarium in Baltimore. The seal was rescued from Ocean City, Md., by the Aquarium's Animal Rescue team after severe dehydration. (Theresa Keil/The National Aquarium via AP)

